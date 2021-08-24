Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Beats Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan are popular stars with a massive fan following in TFI. The Telugu audience considers Mahesh, Pawan Kalyan as their idols so much so that they even worship them by according them demigod status. It's a known fact that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Pawan Kalyan made a comeback with Vakeel Saab and the film turned out to be a huge profitable venture at the box office. If you are wondering, how Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaart Paata has managed to beat Vakeel Saab even without the former's official release. Here's some news for you.

Recently, on hashtags day, twitter officially announced the top ten most tweeted hashtags, Sarkaru Vaari Paata bagged the third position, while Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab was spotted at No.10. So, there you go—Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has surpassed Vakeel Saab. Now, we just can't imagine Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office storm.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for release next year on January 13, 2021. The film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.