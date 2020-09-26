Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' To Be Released In August 2021

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Mahesh will soon be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. According to the reports, Mahesh Babu is all set to play dual roles in the movie. If reports are to be believed, Mahesh will essay the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the film.

The latest we hear is that Mahesh Babu will soon be flying to the USA to take part in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ shoot. The schedule will take place for 45 days and most of the film shoot will happen in the USA. The makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Pata’ are planning to release the film in August 2021. They haven’t announced any official release date of the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Parasuram and the music will be composed by SS Thaman.

Meanwhile, Mahesh was last seen in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ where Mahesh Babu portrayed an Army officer character in the film. Mahesh's performance earned huge accolades from fans and audiences. The film emerged as the biggest blockbuster hit of this year. The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi and also starred Rashmika, Ramya Krishna and Prakash Raj in lead roles. Watch this space for more updates.