Mahesh Babu's Review Of Writer Padmabhushan

Superstar Mahesh Babu watched Suhas's Writer Padmabhushan during the weekend. He shared his review of Writer Padmabhushan with his fans and audience.

Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter handle, "Enjoyed watching #WriterPadmabhushan! A heartwarming film, especially the climax! A must-watch for families! Loved @ActorSuhas' performance in the film! Congratulations @SharathWhat, @anuragmayreddy, @prasanthshanmuk & the entire team on its huge success."

Here's the tweet posted by Mahesh Babu.

Writer Padmabhushan is doing incredible business at the box office. The film collected Rs 5 cr at the worldwide box office by the end of Sunday.

The film was directed by Shanmukha Prasanth. The makers recently held a success meet in Hyderabad. The film unit expressed gratitude to the audience for their constant support of the film.