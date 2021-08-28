Mahesh Babu's Review Of Sridevi Soda Center

Looks like Superstar Mahesh Babu made some time to watch his brother-in-law Sudheer Babu's latest release, Sridevi Soda Centre. Yesterday, the film was released in theatres across the Telugu states. The film failed to receive rave reviews from critics. Most of the movie lovers were however, impressed with the second half, which kept the audience glued to the screens.

However, Mahesh Babu also watched Sridevi's Soda Centre. And he is appeared to have been impressed with the film. He took to his Twitter timeline to share his review of Sridevi's Soda Centre. Read Mahesh Babu's review posted via tweets:

#SrideviSodaCenter... a raw and intense film with a hard-hitting climax. Director @Karunafilmmaker comes up with yet another bold film after Palasa 1978. @isudheerbabu, is absolutely brilliant!! His finest performance till date 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 27, 2021

.@ItsActorNaresh is effortless in yet another memorable performance. Special mention to @anandhiactress. She's just perfect in the character of Sridevi. Brilliant visuals and outstanding background score can’t be missed!!

Congratulations once again to the entire team 👍 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 27, 2021

Sridevi Soda Centre is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner, 70mm Entertainments. The film helmed by Karuna Kumar and features Anandhi, Naresh, and Satyam Rajesh in key roles.