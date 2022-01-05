Mahesh Babu's Review Of Pushpa

One cannot deny the fact that Superstar Mahesh Babu is a movie buff. If you are wondering, which movie did Mahesh Babu watch recently? It is stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The film hi theatres around Christmas and it is a massive hit at the box office. It is known that Mahesh Babu was holidaying with family in Dubai for New Year. The couple shared a pic with fans. And the first thing Mahesh did after returning from his holiday was watch Bunny's latest release, Pushpa which has been receiving rave reviews. The Tollywood superstar, who watched the film couldn't contain his excitement and shared his review with his fans on his official social media handle.

Taking to twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote "@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart

Take a look at the tweets:

.@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act 👏👏👏 @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart 👏👌 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

.@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you’re a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

Bunny's Pushpa made the business of Rs 300 cr plus at the box office. The entire crew is gearing up to shoot the sequel sometime in February.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated for release in April 2022.