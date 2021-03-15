Mahesh Babu's Review Of Jathi Ratnalu: Naveen Polishetty Just Blew My Mind Away

If there is one actor who always stays in the news for movie related activities, it is none other than our beloved actor Superstar Mahesh Babu. Though, there's a lot of time for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to hit the big screens. The actor happens to be in the news because he is the superstar of Tollywood.

Anything he shares on social media, be it a photo or his opinion on any movie it goes viral. Mahesh Babu has shared his review of Naveen Polishetty's latest release Jathi Ratnalu.

Mahesh posted on his Twitter timeline: "Remember vaguely interacting with @NaveenPolishety on the sets of 'One'! Came across as quiet, intriguing, and hardworking.. Knew the boy had a spark! Well.. he just blew my mind away!! Sensational acting.. Absolute ripper!!

Mahesh Babu's review on any Telugu film of his peers promotes the movie and motivates fans to put the film on their must-watch list. Mahesh Babu usually doesn't share his views on all films. He talks only about content-driven films which will surely win the hearts of the audience. So far, Mahesh Babu has shared many reviews and all those films have turned out to be sleeper hits at the box office.

Back to Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theatres next year during the Sankranthi festival. Watch this space for more news on Mahesh and Tollywood movies.