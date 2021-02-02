Mahesh Babu's Next With Female Director: Deets Inside

If there's one actor, who is entertaining on the screen for a long time, then it has to be our beloved actor Superstar Mahesh Babu. He has been a part of many Telugu films. He also had a share of hits and misses at the box office. Mahesh Babu is also a movie buff, he will never miss a chance to watch the new release of all languages. If Mahesh Babu impressed with the script and direction, then, he will share his review with his fans and audience on social media.

Last year, Mahesh Babu shared his review on Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru'. Mahesh Babu wrote, "#SooraraiPottru What an inspiring film!! Brilliantly directed with amazing performances... @Suriya_offl in top form Shine on brother..Congrats to the entire team @Aparnabala2 @Sudhakongara_of @gvprakash @nikethbommi (sic)."

Off late, murmurs are doing the rounds that Mahesh Babu is likely to associate with Sudha Kongara for a new project. Currently, Sudha Kongara who rose to fame with ' Soorarai Pottru' is working on two scripts and she wants to narrate the script to Mahesh Babu. If reports are to go anything by, Sudha will soon narrate the script to Mahesh Babu. It is left to see whether Mahesh Babu will impress with the script or not. If everything goes as planned then she would work with Mahesh Babu and it is expected to multilingual film. If this film materialises then it will be Mahesh Babu's first film with the female director Sudha Kongara.