Mahesh Babu's New Look Goes Viral

Superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at Sania Mirza's farewell bash in Hyderabad. The actor was accompanied by his wife Namrata to the event. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata' star got a selfie clicked with AR Rahman. The duo's pictures are getting circulated widely on social media.

Talking about Sania's sporting exploits, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "What a journey! So so proud of you! @mirzasaniar."

Sania Mirza's tennis journey came to an end Sunday. Two decades back, Sania started her first match or journey on March 5, 2023, at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium. She bid goodbye to Tennis from the stadium with her last match. Several celebs were part of Sania Mirza's farewell bash.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is working on working on SSMB 28, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film.