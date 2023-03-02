Mahesh Babu's Latest Work Out Pics

Superstar Mahesh Babu treated his fans to his latest photos on Thursday. He took to his Instagram and shared workout pictures with his fans and followers. The charmer captioned the photos "Arm Day" followed by an arm emoji.

Mahesh's fans were delighted to see him, and the comments section was filled with heart and fire emoticons. Check out Mahesh Babu's Instagram post:

Mahesh Babu is seen showing biceps. He is getting training under celebrity trainer Minash Gabriel's supervision. The star hero is prepping for his next film tentatively titled #SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu's #SSMB28 is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Sree Leela and Pooja Hegde are the female leads in the film.