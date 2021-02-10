Mahesh Babu's Kiss To Wife Namrata Is Perfect Valentine's Gift

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata are the most adorable couple in Tollywood. They always shell out major relationship goals to their fans and followers. They holds a huge fan following on social media. Today, Mahesh Babu shared a photo on Instagram in which Mahesh Babu is seen planting a kiss to Namrata on her forehead. Namarata is seen blushing in the photo. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar wished each other on their 16th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy 16th NSG… To forever and beyond with you”.