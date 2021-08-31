Mahesh Babu's Heart-Warming Wishes On Son Gautam Ghattamaneni's Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu's son, Gautam Ghattamaneni has turned fifteen today. The little champ has already made his film debut as a child artist with his father's 1-Nenokkadine.

Mahesh Babu had posted a heart-warming message wishing Gautam on the big day. "Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world 🤗🤗🤗 Love you, GG ♥️♥️♥️," the Superstar wished.

He also enclosed a picture of them posing for Celebrity Photographer, Avinash Gowariker in which the duo look super handsome. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the wishes for Gautam. The Hashtag #HBDPrinceGautam is trending on Twitter.

Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world 🤗🤗🤗 Love you, GG ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/cLbfuCPvRL — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2021

Gautam's mom, Namratha also posted a lovely message on Instagram. "You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!! @gautamghattamaneni.. Love you so so much," she said.

The last but not the least message is from Gautam's sister, Sithara. "Happy birthday Annaya!! Thank you for being the loving, caring brother you always are. 🤗🤗🤗 Now that you're older, I gotta find new ways to annoy you! 😜🤣 Love you to the moon and back! ❤️❤️❤️ @gautamghattamaneni," she posted with a Super snap of them together.