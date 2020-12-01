Mahesh Babu's AMB Theatres Start Online Bookings, All Set For Opening From December 4

HYDERABAD: After a huge gap of nine months due to the pandemic, theatres across the state of Telangana reopened with COVID-19 measures in place on Friday. Hyderabad's famed multiplex AMB Cinemas which is operated by Mahesh Babu nd Asian Movies Narang recently opened their online booking for the people. The theatre is all set to screen movies from December 4.

AMB Cinemas took Twitter and tweeted, “With all precautions in place, we’re glad to announce AMB Cinemas is back! Book your tickets online on BookMyShow and treat yourself to a 5-star movie experience! Book here: http://bit.ly/AMBBookings.”

Check Out their Tweet here:

As there are no new releases, films like ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ ‘Arjun Reddy’ were available for booking.

The most awaited Hollywood film ' Tenet' is set to release on December 4 and the movie has been allotted the first show and second show booking slots from December 1. The bookings were completed instantly after the online bookings were open to the public.

Actor Rana Daggubati also tweeted his excitement that Tenet would be screened at AMB and Asian theatres.

Check out his Tweet here:

Also, two more multiplexes have opened their bookings on the Book My Show website signalling good times for movie goers and producers !