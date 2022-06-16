Mahesh Babu Will Not Work With Any Bollywood Actresses

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. Mahesh fans are eagerly waiting for some latest update on Mahesh Babu's next film with Rajamouli. The project is being dubbed as one of the dream combos in Tollywood. So one can very well imagine the hype surrounding the film.

As part of Sarkaru Vaari Paata promotions, Mahesh Babu said that Bollywood can't afford me which ruffled feathers. His controversial comments on Bollywood debut is still fresh in the minds of people. Looks like Rajamouli will be following Mahesh Babu's route in his next project. Yes, what you read is right.

As per the buzz on social media, Rajamouli and Mahesh are busy inalizing the leading lady for their yet-to-be-launched film. It is being speculated that Mahesh Babu is not keen on working with any Bollywood female star.

The director-actor duo is said to be planning to rope in a Telugu actress as the female lead in the film. It remains to be seen which Tollywood actress will land the lucky chance to feature in the biggest combo in Tollywood.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and it turned out to be a commercial hit at the box office. The film was directed by Parasuram.

