Mahesh Babu Wants Entire Sarkaru Vaari Paata Team To Get Vaccinated

Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The shooting of the film has been halted due to the spread of COVID-19.

The state government has imposed a lockdown and they can’t shoot the film until government grants permission. According to trusted sources, Mahesh Babu is looking forward to resuming the shoot of the film at the earliest. Mahesh Babu might join the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in July.

Mahesh Babu is said to have discussed with the makers about vaccinating the entire film unit, so they can shoot the film without any hassle from July.

On the other hand, the makers of the movie have brought on board a big star as a villain in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. They are likely to announce the villain's name on a proper date. As of now, they have kept the details of the villain under tight wraps.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is due to release in theatres next year during Sankranthi.