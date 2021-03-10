Mahesh Babu's Vanity Van Cost More Than Allu Arjun? Check Price

Tollywood hero, Mahesh Babu has bought a swanky vanity van. According to the reports, the vanity van is said to be one of the luxurious caravans in Telugu film industry. With state of art technology and build, Mahesh's vanity van is said to have cost him a whopping six crore and this price is said to be higher than the amount Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun had spent on his vanity van.

Mahesh is said to have got the van customised to suit his requirements and it is going to be a home away from home. It is said to have a tv, exclusive room, bathroom, and kitchen.

Earlier, Bunny also purchased a luxurious vanity van and he have spent around 3.5 crores on his vanity van.

A few days ago, the photos of Mahesh Babu's vanity van went viral on social media.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The first schedule of the film has been completed in Dubai and it is going to hit the theatres for Sankranti 2022. Geetha Govindam fame, Parasuram is the director of the movie. Keerthy Suresh is going to share screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time. Expectations are very high on the movie.