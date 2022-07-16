Mahesh Babu Unveiled The Title Of Sivakarthikeyan's Mahaveerudu

Hero Sivakarthikeyan is presently starring in an intense action entertainer under the direction of Madonne Ashwin with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies producing it. Superstar Mahesh Babu has unveiled the title of the movie and conveyed his best wishes to the entire team. Mahaveerudu is the title locked for the movie in Telugu, while Maaveeran is the title of the Telugu version.

“Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan 's #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team! #Mahaveerudu @madonneashwin @ShanthiTalkies @iamarunviswa bharathsankar12 @vidhu_ayyanna @philoedit ,” tweeted Mahesh Babu.

What we see in the video is Sivakarthikeyan as the Puppet tied to ropes is bashing the baddies. The puppetry and the caricature presentation are a very unique idea of choreographing this action sequence. The title announcement video manages to enhance our inquisitiveness. Sivakarthikeyan is at his usual best in the action role.

Bharath Sankar and Vidhu Ayyanna are taking care of music and camera departments respectively. Philomin Raj is the editor.

