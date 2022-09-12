Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas SSMB28 Shoot Begins

The Blockbuster Combination of Reigning Superstar Mahesh Babu and wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas is back to rule with the craziest project #SSMB28. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the highly anticipated film under Tollywood’s leading production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film’s regular shoot begins today.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas duo earlier delivered couple of massive blockbusters Athadu and Khaleja. The third film in the combination is going to be an epic action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. Trivikram penned a first of its subject to present Mahesh Babu in a never seen before character. The superstar indeed will appear in a rugged avatar with long hair and beard.

“The filming of an Epic Action Entertainer Begins today!🔥 The blockbuster combo of Superstar @urstrulymahesh & #Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years!! ✨⭐️ SUPERSTAR in a massy rugged avatar 🤩🤩 Await for more surprises coming your way, SOON!!” reads producer Naga Vamsi’s tweet.

The working still sees Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas in a serious discussion about their next shot on the sets.

The most happening actress Pooja Hegde is the lead actress opposite Mahesh Babu. The film consists of stellar cast in prominent roles.

#SSMB28 will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national-award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

The film will hit theatres across the globe on April 28, 2023.

