Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Movie Title To Be Announced On This Date

Superstar Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas jodi is one of the best combos in Tollywood. Currently, they are working together for a movie titled #SSMB28.

The shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad. Mahesh and Trivikram are planning to treat the audience on the occasion of Dasara. Mahesh and Trivikram are going to make an official announcement about the title of the film, soon.

If reports are to be believed, Trivikram Srinivas is said to has chosen Ayodhyalo Arjunudu as the title. The filmmakers are going to make an official announcement in a couple of days from now.

The second schedule of #SSMB28 will begin post-Dasara. This is the third time Mahesh and Trivikram are working together after Athadu and Khaleja. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 28, 2023. Mahesh Babu is going to be seen in a never seen before avatar.