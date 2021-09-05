Mahesh Babu Thanks His Father, Superstar Krishna On Teachers Day

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the country's biggest Superstar. He is popular across the length and breadth of the country through his films. Many of which were remade in Bollywood as well. He has got a wax statue in the famed Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.

As a result, the actor is a big name in brand endorsements as well. But then, the Superstar is so humble and down to earth that he attributes all his success to his father, Superstar Krishna.

On the occasion of Teachers Day, Mahesh Babu posted a beautiful message on Twitter. "Here's to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion, and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who's helped me learn and evolve in my journey," the actor posted.

The Superstar also posted a lovely picture of his childhood with his dad. The tweet is going viral on social media with people applauding the humility of the Superstar.