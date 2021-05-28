Mahesh Babu Team Clarifies About Krishna's Birthday Plans

May 31 is celebration time for fans of Superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu every year. It is the Birthday of Superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu makes it special every year by releasing some updates about his ongoing project. This year, fans have been waiting for the first look release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

But then, Mahesh Babu's team has clarified that all plans for May 31st stand cancelled. "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it's not right time to give out any updates regarding the film," the note Mahesh Babu's team released read.

They further added, "Request you to not spread any unofficial and falseful news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts".

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead while Thaman is composing the music.