Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu shared a cute video of Sitara dancing to an English number. In the video, the little angel can be seen donning a white top and light-hued palazzo pants. Initially, this video was shared by Sitara on her Instagram page. She captioned it as, "Be happy! My favourite song." Later, the same video was shared by the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star on his Instagram page. The video is going viral online and it has got more than 7 lakh likes. Sitara is flaunting some fabulous dance steps in the video. Here is the video, check it out.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film turned out as a blockbuster. Rashmika Mandanna played the lead role in the flick. The Tollywood handsome hunk will be next seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' directed by Parasuram. On the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday, the makers of the movie have released the first look poster of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' and it grabbed all the attention. Fans are eagerly waiting for some of the new updates regarding the film. We think that the makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie might be planning something big to surprise the fans as superstar's birthday is on August 9th.

During this coronavirus induced lockdown, Mahesh Babu is staying at home and is spending some quality time with his family members. Mahesh and Namrata, one of the cutest celeb couples in Tollywood film industry. Namrata stays active on social media and shares some of the cute and adorable videos and posts on her Instagram account.