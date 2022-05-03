Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Trending on YouTube With 25 Million Views in 24 Hours

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s much awaited movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram is on record breaking spree. While first song Kalaavathi became first fastest song to got over 150 Million views, Penny song and title track too received massive response. Now, Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s theatrical trailer began breaking previous records.

The trailer was released yesterday in presence of massive crowd in Bhramarambha Theatre and the response for the same is exceptional. Trending top on YouTube, the video got over 25 Million views and it is the fastest to reach the mark. The likes count is also remarkable and is fastest to get 1 million likes thus far.

Mahesh Babu appeared in stylish best avatar and mental mass swag offered a feast for fans. Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh’s adorable chemistry was other attraction, other than the high-voltage action blocks, mass-appealing dialogues, brilliant cinematography, terrific BGM and lavish production design.

Movie buffs will be treated with back-to-back updates, ahead of the release. Produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners, the film will hit the screens on May 12th.

