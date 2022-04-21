Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Title Song Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Expectations on Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata are sky-rocketed, given the promotional content got overwhelming response and both the actor and director Parasuram delivered blockbusters with their last respective films. First two songs of the movie became chartbusters and everyone is waiting eagerly for the third single. Here comes the update.

Third and title song of the movie will be out on 23rd of this month at 11.07 AM. The same was used as BGM for teaser of the movie. Music sensation S Thaman rendered soundtracks.

Currently, a mass song is being filmed on Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and dancers. Sekhar master is the choreographer. This is going to be one of the massiest songs in recent times. The film’s entire shoot will be wrapped up, with this song.

There indeed is huge anticipation for the rest of the album, as Kalaavathi and Penny songs created sensations.

The makers are planning to come up with updates at regular intervals, as the release date is not far away.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu in the film jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have its grand release worldwide on May 12th.

