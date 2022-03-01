Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mahashivaratri Special Poster Is Out

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is in last stages of production. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. The film’s shoot is presently happening in Hyderabad with the lead cast taking part in the shoot.

On the propitious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a special poster is unveiled. Mahesh Babu appears in intense avatar in the movie, as he takes on a rowdy gang. Needless to say, the movie will have good dose of action and the poster indicates the same.

Sensational composer S Thaman has scored music and first single Kalaavathi has got tremendous response with over 50 million views. The song is still trending on YouTube and social media platforms.

The film is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as summer attraction on May 12th.