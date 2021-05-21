Mahesh Babu Planning Special Treat For Fans on Krishna's Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are pretty excited that veteran actor Superstar Krishna’s birthday is only a few days away. Mahesh always considers his father's birthday special and he would never let the day go by without cheering the audience.

Mahesh Babu has planned something for his fans on his dad's birthday. Somehow, Mahesh Babu is likely to release a poster from his upcoming films or share some update about any of his films with the audience, as a treat to the audience on his father’s birthday.

This year, Mahesh Babu has a busy schedule. Reports doing the rounds suggest that Mahesh Babu is believed to have asked Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers to gear up with a new poster, so that they can release it on May 31st.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are also planning to unveil something on the same update for Bharat Ane Nenu actor fans. Looks like it is going to be a double treat to Mahesh Babu fans next Monday which is on May 31.

Mahesh Babu is resting at home, as Telangana state is under lockdown and the regular shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been halted due to the second wave of the coronavirus. The film is gearing up to release next year during Sankranthi 2022. Watch this space for more updates.