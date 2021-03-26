Mahesh Babu Okay With Rajamouli Decision, Will Do A Trivikram Movie In The Interim?

If there's one actor who always managed to be in the headlines, he is none other than our beloved Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It will take a couple of months more for Mahesh to wrap up Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

After the completion of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will get ready for his next film with Rajamouli. Looks like Mahesh-Rajamouli's may not go on floors as planned, it could take another couple of months for the film to get launched.

According to trusted sources, Rajamouli is believed to have asked six months time from Mahesh Babu. During this gap, Mahesh Babu is planning to do a film with Trivikram Srinivas and it will be produced by Harika Hassina creations. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

Back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is scheduled to release next year during Sankranthi,2022. Watch this space for more updates.