Mahesh Babu Hits Half Century With SVP

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s family and action entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata completes its 50 days run today. The film directed by Parasuram Petla is still running successfully in major centres.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata presented Mahesh Babu in a lively and action-packed role. The movie has turned out to be the Biggest Grosser of 2022 in TFI (Regional Film). Worldwide gross of the movie for 50 days is 230Cr gross with 126Cr Share. This is fourth consecutive blockbuster for the Superstar.

The film’s non-theatrical rights were sold for a record price and it is presently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Like in theatres, the movie got massive views thus far on the OTT platform.

Keerthy Suresh played the leading lady in the movie produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and GMB Entertainment. S Thaman provided chartbuster album for the movie.