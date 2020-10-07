Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the busiest actors in the Tollywood film industry. He stays connected with his fans and shares important updates about his films through social media. The latest news is that Mahesh Babu’s ‘Khaleja’ has completed 10 years of release today. His fans were celebrating this occasion since midnight and now, Mahesh Babu also joined the list. He took to his twitter and tweeted, “Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram… Looking forward to our next… very soon."

Mahesh Babu also hinted that he will be soon working with Trivikram Srinivas for another film. An exciting news for his fans and audience, isn't it?

Talking about the film ‘Khaleja’, Mahesh Babu essayed the role of a Taxi driver in the film. Anushka Shetty shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in the flick. The film gathered positive response from fans and audience after its release. It did pretty well at the box office.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ where he is likely to play the role of a bank officer in the movie. It is being said that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a dual role but nothing has been confirmed from the maker's end. It is being helmed by Parasuram who rose to fame with Geetha Govidam and the film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika in lead roles.