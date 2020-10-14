Mahesh Babu To Give Voiceover To Chiranjeevi's Acharya?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. He has been ruling the film industry for the past few decades. He has a huge fanbase in different parts of the country. He featured in more than a hundred films in Telugu.

As you all might be aware, Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in the much-awaited film ‘Acharya’. It will be directed by Koratala Siva. The makers are yet to resume the shoot of the film which was suspended due to the global pandemic hit. The latest news we hear is Superstar Mahesh Babu is likely to give voiceover to the film.

Mahesh Babu has huge respect for Chiranjeevi and shares a good rapport with Ram Charan as well. Mahesh Babu has worked with Koratala Siva for two blockbuster hits -- Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Reports are doing rounds that Koratala Siva is believed to have asked Mahesh Babu to give voiceover for the film. Mahesh Babu has readily agreed to do it, as per the sources. Mahesh Babu's voiceover will become another special attraction to ‘Acharya’. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Ram Charan will also appear in a cameo role and Rashmika would be seen playing the female lead opposite him. The film is bankrolled by Ram Charan and it is expected to release by middle of next year.