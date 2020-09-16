Mahesh Babu Film With SS Rajamouli Appears On The Horizon

Ever since the news of Tollywood Super Star Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with ace director SS Rajamouli broke, his fans are dying for more updates on this dream project. They are simply waiting with bated breath for Mahesh Babu to make an official announcement on his collaboration with Rajamouli. For a few weeks now, we have been hearing a lot of theories and scoops about Mahesh Babu’s film with Rajamouli. The wait for the fans in this regard finally seems to be over.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is busy with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ for which he will soon be resuming the shooting. The first schedule is expected to take place in the USA. The film is being directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. On the other hand, Rajamouli is preoccupied with the most anticipated film ‘RRR’ and it is not clear by when he would be able to wrap up this film. Looking at things as they are, Mahesh and Rajamouli are tied up with their respective projects and can become free only by the end of next year.

Not only Mahesh fans, even producer KL Narayana is also eagerly waiting for this project to take a clear shape. KL Narayana is learnt to have stated to a leading tabloid that Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli’s untitled film will go on floors once their present projects are completed.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently delivered a blockbuster hit ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ in the first quarter of this year. Talking about his role in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, he will be essaying the role of a bank officer.