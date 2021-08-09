Mahesh Babu Featured On Twitter India's Moments

Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his Birthday today and it looks like a festival on social media. The timelines are filled with millions of Tweets wishing the Superstar from the fans to his costars, celebrities, etc. Adding to the storm is Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster which has struck a chord with fans and the audience.

The 1:17 minutes video has mesmerized everyone with the Superstar's swag, dialogues, action, camera work, background score, production values, and everything. It is garnering millions of views and 1000s of likes every hour and is sitting pretty on YouTube Trends List at #1 Position.

This Hungama around the Superstar's Birthday and Sarkaru Vaari Paata has caught the attention of Twitter as well. Twitter has archived all the wishes of the celebs into a list and featured it on Twitter Moments India - the official handle of Twitter which features the best of what’s happening on Twitter in an instant.

That's not all, Mahesh Babu-related hashtags #KeerthySuresh, #SarkaruVaariPaata, #SSMB28, #HBDMaheshBabu are on the Twitter trends list indicating the Superstar's mania.