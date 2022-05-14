Mahesh Babu to Enter Bigg Boss Nonstop House For SVP Promotions?

Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata received a lot of love and appreciation from all quarters. Negative reviews seem to have taken a toll on the film's collections, yet Sarkaru Vaari Paata is going strong at the box office, thanks to the content.

SVP is a family entertainer with a social message.

The latest news is doing the rounds is that Superstar Mahesh Babu is likely to grace Nagarjuna's popular reality show Bigg Boss Non Stop to promote his newly released movie—Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Mahesh Babu visiting Bigg Boss house to motivate the contestants will likely happen in tomorrow's episode on Sunday.

However, there's no official confirmation on whether Mahesh is really entering the Bigg Boss house or not for Sarkaru Vaari Paata promotions. The show organizers are yet to issue an official confirmation regarding the same.

Back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and doting daughter Sitara will be watching the film today at 3 PM at Sudharshan 35MM theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead.

