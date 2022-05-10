Mahesh Babu Emotional Reaction After Watching Adivi Sesh's Major

Superstar Mahesh Babu is producing Adivi Sesh's Major which is based on the life of 26/11 Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Mahesh Babu attended the trailer launch at AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad on Monday evening. The trailer which showcased the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan received a standing ovation from the attendees. Sashi Kiran Tikka directed the film produced by Sony Pictures, GMB Entertainment Ltd, and A+S Movies.

Speaking at the event, Mahesh Babu said, "I am Proud of Major Team. Very happy to see the reaction of the audience when they saw the Major trailer. I saw this movie. I got goosebumps while watching some scenes. For the last 30 minutes, I got a lump in my throat. I could not say anything after the movie was over. After two minutes of silence, I hugged Sesh tightly. Doing a biopic is a lot of responsibility, and that responsibility grows even more when the story of a hero like Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is told. Major Team handled that responsibility well. They have been saying thanks to me for last two years. But I have to thank them for giving such a great movie. Major arrives on June 3rd. It will definitely be a movie you love. Anurag (co-producer) said I would always take the risk. But I do not risk these days. Whatever I picked became blockbusters in the last four years. I love Adivi Sesh‘s movies. Major is going to be another awesome movie".

Adivi Sesh, the star and the writer of the film sounded confident and emotional about the film. "Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is a simple man. His life is as normal as all of us with parents, friends, childhood crushes, and girlfriends. In Major, we see how such an ordinary Major Sandeep became an extraordinary person. Mahesh is the backbone of the movie. The belief of Mahesh is there no matter what happens boosted confidence in us. Mahesh and Namrata kept us going during difficult times like COVID. Special thanks also to Abburi Ravi. Keeping the memories of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan forever is the only wish of his parents. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will be remembered for a long time with this movie. The universe helps us when our purpose is right. Sony Pictures took the film to the next level. Anurag and Sarath are like brothers and helped me a lot. This movie has been shown to a lot of people. We are also planning a special show for Mahesh Babu fans. I am overwhelmed with the response to the trailer. The film is meant to touch the hearts".

