Mahesh Babu At Dubai Police Station: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest bankable star in Tollywood. Currently, he is in Dubai shooting for his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Mahesh Babu visited Dubai’s Smart Police station in La Mer on Thursday. For those who don’t know, La Mer station is the world’s first smart police station, which provides round-the-clock services to the general public.

Mahesh Babu latest video of Bharat Ane Nenu visiting police station goes viral. He is seen saying in the video to his fans and resident of the UAE that "I have visited the smart police station, and I should tell you that it is really fascinating.It is one of its kind. I have not seen anything like this before and I have been told that is the first in the world. It is a really amazing experiencing for me… It’s a really amazing… what I have seen. Thank You.” Here’s the video for you:

The Telugu star also visited Sharjah for filming.

The star tweeted, “Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality.”

Back to the film, it is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Keerthy Suresh has been roped to play as the leading lady opposite to Mahesh Babu in the film.