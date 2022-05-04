Mahesh Babu Drops Suma's Jayamma Panchayati Trailer

Superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled release trailer of Suma Kanakala’s re-entry movie Jayamma Panchayathi. While the theatrical trailer showed Jayamma fighting against the entire village for justice in her case, the release trailer is an extension of it.

Jayamma looks for all the possibilities to amass money for her husband’s operation. She wishes all the money will be raised through donations from her daughter’s mature function. That doesn’t happen, much to her disappointment. When there is no hope, her husband simply says it’s better to die. Jayamma’s reply to the same is epic and justifiable.

On the other hand, Jayamma has another task that there is a youngster in the village who is trying to flirt with her daughter. However, this episode shown on a lighter note.

The release trailer has good dose of drama and emotions. Suma steals the show with her exceptional performance as Jayamma.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu and produced by Balaga Prakash under Vennela Creations, the film has music by MM Keeravani and cinematography by Anush Kumar.

Jayamma Panchayathi is scheduled for release worldwide on May 6th.

