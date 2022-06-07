Mahesh Babu Comments On Bollywood Hits Major: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a perfectionist. Any film of his would be loved by his fans. Like every actor, Mahesh Babu also had a few hits and misses at the box office. Just before his latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata releasedin theatres, Superstar Mahesh Babu was asked about his Bollywood debut. Mahesh Babu created a sensation saying, 'Bollywood couldn't afford him'. We know that Mahesh turned producer for the Adivi Sesh starrer Major.

The film is facing rejection at the Hindi box office. Last week, Major performed well in Hindi, but the talk in trade circiles is that Mahesh's talk against Bollywood is taking a toll on Major at the box office.

However, we think that it may not be true because there have been a few films whose plot is on smiliar lines like Shershaah. The Hindi audience has already seen this kind of films a lot.

So Major is not anything new to the hindi audience. However,such biopics on soldiers is new to the Telugu audience and they have welcomed the film by flocking theatres. Major's total collections are said to be Rs 35 cr plus. The fim is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Major is jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies,