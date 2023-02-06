Mahesh Babu, Charan To Attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani tested the waters in Telugu with Mahesh Babu starring Bharat Ane Nenu. Kiara also became a successful actress in Telugu that film, as it turned out to be a hugely profitable venture at the box office.

Later, Kiara also featured in Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama but the film tanked at the box office. Mahesh and Charan worked together with Kiara in Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, respectively.

Probably, Mahesh or Charan or both could attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding which is likely to take place on February 7, 2023.

Several Bollywood celebs are on the way to Jaisalmer to attend. However, there is no official confirmation on this news as of yet.