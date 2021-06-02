Mahesh Babu’s Vaccination Drive In Burripalem Winning Hearts

Superstar Mahesh Babu is not only a big star, but he is a person with a heart of gold. Yet, he is known to maintain a low profile. Popular for his philanthropic works, Mahesh Babu on Monday started the seven-day Covid-19 vaccination drive at his adopted village Burripalem to mark the birthday of his father and legendary actor Krishna.

Few days ago, the Telangana government allowed people at workplace, communities, and institutions to conduct vaccination drive. Mahesh Babu also organised a vaccination drive with the help of Andhra Hospitals.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s noble gesture is winning hearts, as fans and netizens are praising the actor for the vaccination drive which is meant to make his ancestral village Burripalem covid free. Burripalem Villagers too are thrilled and touched by his kind gesture and hailing the actor for his generosity.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata through a video appealed to one and all to get vaccinated at the earliest.