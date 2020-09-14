Mahesh Babu’s Special Wishes To Line Producer Gopikrishna

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most talented actors in the South Indian film Industry. Despite having 25 films under his belt, the actor always maintains a healthy relationship with the filmmakers.

Mahesh Babu penned some beautiful lines after knowing that Gopi Krishna Narravula has completed his 100th film as a line producer and foreign shoot coordinator with Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "It all began with Bazaar Rowdy in 1988 which I was a part of. A hard-working and dedicated member of our film fraternity. Had some wonderful memories working with him all these years. Congratulations and wish you the best always Gopi garu."

A hard-working and dedicated member of our film fraternity. Had some wonderful memories working with him all these years. Congratulations and wish you the best always Gopi garu !! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 13, 2020

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The fans are eagerly waiting for an interesting update from the makers of the movie. On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ have released a motion poster of the film and it was loved by fans and the audience.

The film is directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead. The makers are planning to resume the shoot by mid of October. If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is likely to essay the role of an antagonist in the film.