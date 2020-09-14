Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Non-Theatrical Rights Sold For A Fancy Price

Superstar Mahesh Babu has carved a niche for himself with his acting chops and has given amazing films in a career span of 25 years. It’s a known fact that Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following across the world.



We all know that Mahesh Babu will be next seen playing the role of a bank officer in his upcoming film titled ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. It is one of the most awaited films of this year. The regular shoot of the film is set to commence by November.

The first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to take place in the USA. It is going to be a 45 days schedule. If reports are to be believed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital and satellite rights have been sold for a record price, even before the shoot.

The makers are believed to have sold the non-theatrical rights of the film for a whopping amount Rs 35 crore. And they are yet to sell the Hindi rights that deal is also expected to be close shortly, However, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made from the makers' end.

To mark Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the filmmakers have unveiled a motion poster from the film, which received a thunderous response from several quarters. Mahesh Babu is seen in a rugged avatar. He is going to play a dual role in the movie. If reports are anything to go by, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are likely to appear in key roles. The film is slated for release next year. It is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame.