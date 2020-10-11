Superstar Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming film ‘Sakaaru Vaari Paata’ has been in the news for a long time. If coronavirus didn’t strike, the film shoot would have been completed by this time and the movie could have been released next year during the Pongal festival. But, all the plans got changed due to COVID-19. The regular shooting of the film was suspended for more than six months. According to the latest reports, Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ first schedule is set to take place in the USA. The makers of the movie are busy scouting the locations. On the other hand, the film unit's visa formalities are yet to complete.

It is being said that Mahesh Babu is believed to have decided to kickstart the shoot post-Sankranthi. If reports are to be believed, Mahesh’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ first schedule which is set to take place in the USA is likely to start from the third week of January 2021. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is expected to be out soon. The film is slated to release by the end of next year.

The film will be directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. The film was the first biggest hit of this year. Mahesh was seen as an Army officer and the film was lapped up by all sections of the audience.