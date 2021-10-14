Maha Samudram Full Movie Leaked For HD Download on Movierulz, Telegram

Maha Samudram is a Telugu romantic action drama directed by Ajay Bhupathi and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments. The movie features Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in key roles. The music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. The film is set in the backdrop of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The film hit theatres across the Telugu states today.

Mahasamudram has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The movie is about two friends whose lives change after one of them runs into unexpected trouble with a powerful villain. Audience say that Mahasamudram marks a good comeback film for Siddharth in Tollywood.

The latest we hear is that the movie, Maha Samudram has been leaked by a few piracy websites. We know that despite the government blocking all these infamous torrents sites, new ones keep cropping up. But dear readers, we know that making a movie involves the efforts of scores of people. So watch Mahasamudram on the big screen only. If you have apprehensions about visiting a theatre for the fear of covid, then wait for its digital release. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copies, report them to the cyber cell.