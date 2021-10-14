Maha Samudram Twitter Review

Young actor Sharwanand, Siddharth's Maha Samudram has finally hit the screens. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi. It is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments.

As Maha Samudram released today, fans took the social media by storm and tweeted their reviews on the film.

Take a look at the reviews right here:

Hearing positive talk for #MahaSamudram @DirAjayBhupathi anna mass...waiting for my show. — Sai (@sai2vts) October 14, 2021

#MahaSamudram ok first half with good pre interval blw avg second half..except rao ramesh character nothing excites u in the movie @Actor_Siddharth looks perfect fit @ImSharwanand was ok..@ItsAnuEmmanuel is like aata lo aaratipandu and @aditiraohydari is heart of the film — syd (@MrN178__) October 14, 2021

#MahaSamudram sidharth characterization 👍. Perfectly casted — sanjay (@sanjay89090) October 14, 2021