Madhura Wines Review, Rating: An Emotional Love Drama

Starring Sunny Naveen, Sammohit and Seema Chaudhary in the lead roles, Madhura Wines hit the silver screens today. The film is funded by Rajesh Kondepu and Srujan Yarabolu. Here’s the review of the film.

Story: Ajay (Sunny Naveen) is still struggling to get over the break-up with his girlfriend in college, Madhura. He resorts to alcohol consumption to tackle the mental trauma he is going through. He then meets Kiseema (Anjali), who falls for him even after knowing his past.



Meanwhile, Anand (Sammohit), who owns Madhura Wines too is devastated that Ajay is ruining his life with his drinking problem. What happens to the brewing relationship between Ajay and Anjali now? The answer to this question forms the crux of the story.

Performances:

Sunny Naveen has worked earlier in a few short films. But he makes his debut as a male lead in Madhura Wines. He exudes confidence and excels in dances, action and emotes well through the course of the film. Seema Chaudhary looks gorgeous on the screen and she too performs well. The romantic scenes featuring the lead pair have come out really well and there are a fair few steamy kiss scenes as well. Sammohit puts on an impressive performance in the role of the owner of Madhura Wines. The rest of the star cast delivers good performances as well.

Technical Aspects:

Director Jayakishore B has penned a story surrounding Madhura Wines. The backdrop he picks and his narrative are good. The screenplay is pacy and the film is presented in a realistic manner. The film caters to the youth as well as the family audiences.

The music composers Karthik Rodriguez and Jay Krish deliver winning soundtrack. The songs have been shot in an aesthetic manner. Particularly one romantic song is sure to catch your attention. Mohan Chari’s cinematography is brilliant. Varaprasad’s editing is good. Rajesh and Srujan haven't compromised on the budget and we can see that in every frame. The audience will leave the theaters in a happy mood after watching the film. Madhura Wines will cater to all sections of the audience.

Rating: 3/5