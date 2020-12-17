Mad Rush At Prabhas Salaar Auditions In Hyderabad

The audition for Telugu Rebel Star Prabhas's upcoming movie Salaar was held in Hyderabad. The movie is being helmed by Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF. Soon as the pan India movie KGF wraps up, Prashanth Neel will turn his attention to the Telugu movie. The movie is bankrolled by Hombale films, the same production banner which produced the magnum opus KGF Chapter 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the makers of Prabhas's Salaar had called for auditions in Hyderabad. The Production house had in a tweet called upon aspiring actors, technicians desiring to work with Prabhas to try their luck at the auditions. The makers are planning to conduct auditions in Bengaluru and Chennai too. However, the first audition for Salaar was held in Hyderabad yesterday. A sea of humanity descended at the audition venue in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Salaar audition in Hyderabad was held amid tight police security and photos and videos from the audition have gone viral. The Salaar audition in Hyderabad took place between 9am and 6pm yesterday.

There is no age limit for those wanting to work in Salaar alongside Prabhas. The makers of the movie stated that they were conducting auditions for all departments. The pre-production work for the movie seems to have begun while the movie is expected to go on floors in January