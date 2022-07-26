Macherla Niyojakavargam Unable To Reach Audience

Actor Nithiin hasn't scored a hit for the past two years. Nithiin's Bheeshma was the last hit in his career. He is returning to the silver screen with Macherla Niyojakavargam.

The is directed by M. S. Rajashekhar Reddy and produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies.

The makers have unleashed a peppy song titled Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready from Macherla Niyojakavargam. Truth be told, the song has failed to strike a chord with the audience.

The makers are trying a lot to create hype among the audience. Unfortunately, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam has failed to grab the eyeballs. The film unit of Macherla Niyojakavargam is planning a theatrical release soon.

Will the film be able to do some magic at the box office remains to be seen.