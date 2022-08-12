Nithiin's much awaited movie Macherla Niyojakavargam hit theatres across India today. The US premieres were held last night. The movie is directed by MS Rajashekar Reddy and produced under the Shresth Movies banner, by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikita Reddy. Macherla Niyojakavargam is a political thriller and stars Nithiin, Kriti Shetty, Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in key roles. Is the Nithiin movie worth watching? Audience who watched the early shows have shared their reviews on Twitter, let's find out...

#MacherlaNiyojakavargam A Routine Commercial Entertainer that is completely Below Par! Other than a few Vennela Kishore comedy scenes, Ra Ra Reddy song and an action block there is nothing much in this movie. The script and screenplay itself is so outdated. Rating: 2.25-2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 12, 2022

Good routine mass first half

Vennala Kishore 👍

Second half 🔥🔥

Next leval 🔥👌.

If movie ended on high note.

Blockbuster loading 🔥🔥#MacherlaNiyojakavargam — RamNNTR (@ramcinewin) August 12, 2022

#MacherlaNiyojakavargam Strictly Below Average 1st Half! Other than a few Vennela Kishore scenes nothing really works so far. Probably one of the most routine scripts and screenplays in recent times. Need a big 2nd half! — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 12, 2022

#MacherlaNiyojakavargam

Full movie completed. Positives

- Vennala Kishore comedy at parts

- ra ra reddy song Negatives

- regular commercial story

- routine story . Very predictable story line. Nitin failed in his mass make over to convince audience. Rating. - 2.75 — Rambo (@ramvundavalli) August 12, 2022

#MacherlaNiyojakavargam 1st half comedy 2nd half ramp fights screenplay songs Rarareddy song 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Blockbuster — RAVI KIRAN MITALA (@ravanamith) August 12, 2022