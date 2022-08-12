Macherla Niyojakavargam First Day Collection Prediction

Actor Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam has released in theatres today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Nithiin fans are raving about the film. Some of them are guessing that the film's fate depends on the word of mouth from the audience.

So far, there's not much booking for Macherla Niyojakavargam in the two telugu states. The collectons could pick pace depending on the talk of the film.

According to trade reports, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam would collect at least Rs 2 cr on its opening day at the box office. These are just estimated figures because the film is yet to get a proper review from the audience.

The film is written and directed by editor, M. S. Rajashekhar Reddy.It is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies. Apart from Nithiin, Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa will appear in significant roles.