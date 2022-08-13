Macherla Niyojakavargam First Day Box Office Collections

Aug 13, 2022, 11:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nithin's Macherla Niyojakavargam was released in theatres on August 12, 2022. Unfortunately, the film met with poor reviews from critics for routine drama. As of now, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam is facing rejection at the box office. 

No way, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam would survive at the box office. The film is getting replaced by Nithiin's Karthikeya 2 in many places of Telugu states. Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by editor, M. S. Rajashekhar Reddy.It is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies. Check out the area-wise collections of Macherla Niyojakavargam in detail: 

Macherla Niyojakavargam 1st Day AP-TG Collections 
 

Nizam: 1.42Cr 
Ceeded: 75L
 UA: 68L 
East: 46L 
West: 19L 
Guntur: 56L 
Krishna: 30L 
Nellore: 26L
 AP-TG Total:- 4.62CR(7.05Cr~ Gross) 
Despite Mixed Talk..Excellent Start On Day 1


Read More:

Tags: 
Nithiin
Macherla Niyojakavargam
Advertisement
Back to Top