Macherla Niyojakavargam First Day Box Office Collections
Nithin's Macherla Niyojakavargam was released in theatres on August 12, 2022. Unfortunately, the film met with poor reviews from critics for routine drama. As of now, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam is facing rejection at the box office.
No way, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam would survive at the box office. The film is getting replaced by Nithiin's Karthikeya 2 in many places of Telugu states. Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by editor, M. S. Rajashekhar Reddy.It is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies. Check out the area-wise collections of Macherla Niyojakavargam in detail:
Macherla Niyojakavargam 1st Day AP-TG Collections
Nizam: 1.42Cr
Ceeded: 75L
UA: 68L
East: 46L
West: 19L
Guntur: 56L
Krishna: 30L
Nellore: 26L
AP-TG Total:- 4.62CR(7.05Cr~ Gross)
Despite Mixed Talk..Excellent Start On Day 1