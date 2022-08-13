Macherla Niyojakavargam First Day Box Office Collections

Nithin's Macherla Niyojakavargam was released in theatres on August 12, 2022. Unfortunately, the film met with poor reviews from critics for routine drama. As of now, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam is facing rejection at the box office.

No way, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam would survive at the box office. The film is getting replaced by Nithiin's Karthikeya 2 in many places of Telugu states. Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by editor, M. S. Rajashekhar Reddy.It is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies. Check out the area-wise collections of Macherla Niyojakavargam in detail:

Macherla Niyojakavargam 1st Day AP-TG Collections



Nizam: 1.42Cr

Ceeded: 75L

UA: 68L

East: 46L

West: 19L

Guntur: 56L

Krishna: 30L

Nellore: 26L

AP-TG Total:- 4.62CR(7.05Cr~ Gross)

Despite Mixed Talk..Excellent Start On Day 1