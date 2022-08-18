Maatarani Mounamidi Movie Review, Rating

Director Suku Puvraj's Maatarani Mounamidi has been released in theatres. The film features Mahesh Datta, Soni Srivastava, Srihari Udayagir in the lead roles. The film created quite a buzz before its release with its trailer, songs and teaser. Let’s check out, how the film is:

Plot: Ram (Mahesh Datta) visits his brother-in-law's (Eswar) house after a long time. All he misses is his sister, who has passed away. Eswar feels happy to see Ram, they decide to hang out together. One fine day, Eswar goes out on some work and aks Ram to lock his door and stay safe. While Ram is alone doing some work at home, he hears the doorbell. To know who’s the mystery person that rang the bell and why is Ram scared to answer the bell? What’s there in the house? One must watch the film to know all the answers.

Performance: Mahesh Datta's performance is good enough to enjoy. Soni Srivastava steals the show with her killer performance. The other supporting cast like Chandu, Srihari Udayagiri, Sanjeev, Archana Ananth, Keshav, Suman Shetty have done justice to their roles.

What’s Hot:

Director Suku Puvraj has come up with a good concept as the film will be refreshing to the audience. The suspense in the film will keep the audience glued to their screens. The music and BGM are pretty good. The production values are high as the producers leave no stone unturned in making sure the film is visually rich.

What’s Not:

There’s lag in a few scenes in the second half. It will take some time for the audience to get interested in the film as all the actors are debutantes. Once you start enjoying the film, you won’t feel any difference at all.

Verdict: If you are a die hard fan of horror films, you will definitely love Maatarani Mounamidi. The film offers something to look forward to.

Rating: 2.75